HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said a missing juvenile was found dead in a pond Monday.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, a family member discovered Seanquvias Maurice Howard dead in a pond near his home on LeLand Drive in Rogersville. No foul play is suspected.

The teen is being sent to Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Investigators have asked for help locating a missing 16-year-old Tennessee teenager who may be in Georgia.

Seanquvias Maurice Howard, who goes by Sean, was last seen on Leland Drive in Rogersville, Tennessee on the afternoon of December 28.

He reportedly walked away from his residence and has a medical history of seizures. The sheriff's office said he left without his medication.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, he could be in Georgia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue ROTC hoodie with navy on the back, blue jeans, red Jordan shoes, a red backpack and a was carrying a fishing pole. He's 5'10" and weighs around 110 pounds, according to NCMEC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-4848 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Photos of missing teen Seanquvias Howard

