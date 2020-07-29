Police 'gravely concerned' in search for missing mom after toddler found wandering in Florida

Police in Miramar, Florida told 11Alive that the Alabama woman, Leila Cavett, was staying in the Atlanta area recently.

ATLANTA — A toddler was found hundreds of miles from his home wearing nothing but a T-shirt and a diaper. Now police are concerned about the safety of his mother who has not been seen.

It was early Sunday morning when police said the toddler was found wandering around by himself in Miramar. A woman who lives in the apartment complex nearby, Ebony Williams, saw him, called police, and waited with the boy

“It’s heartbreaking," she told NBC 6 Miami. "I had a bottle of water. I gave him the bottle. He knew how to, you know, drink out of it pretty good.”

It took them two days to tentatively identify the boy’s missing mother as the 21-year-old.

Cavett’s sisters, who live in Alabama, drove to south Florida to help police.

“We know that Kamdyn’s OK, but we definitely want to make sure that Leila’s OK," said Gina Lewis, one of Cavett's sisters.

Family members said they do not believe the mother would abandoned her young son, there or anywhere else.

“It is definitely out of character for her to be in Florida, Lewis said.

She said they talked with Cavett 10 days ago.

“We’re in Alabama. She lives in Georgia. If it’s not those two states, we don’t understand why she would be here, for sure," Lewis said to NBC 6.