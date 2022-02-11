Odds of finding remains of missing 20-month-old are low, police say

Police have named Quinton Simon's mother the prime suspect in his disappearance.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

The department said in a Twitter thread Wednesday the likelihood of finding the toddler's remains are low. The reason they are so low is because of the amount of trash to search and the compressed waste makes it even harder, police said.

"The landfill search has been a task more grueling than anyone could imagine, but we stay focused," the agency's tweet said.

Police have not arrested or charged the toddler's mother in the case.

Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing. pic.twitter.com/poUcDwbNVV — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) November 2, 2022

Saturday marks a month since the toddler has been missing.