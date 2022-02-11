Odds of finding remains of missing 20-month-old are low, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.
It's been two weeks since Chatham County Police officers began searching a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who supposedly disappeared from his Savannah home on Oct. 5.
The department said in a Twitter thread Wednesday the likelihood of finding the toddler's remains are low. The reason they are so low is because of the amount of trash to search and the compressed waste makes it even harder, police said.
"The landfill search has been a task more grueling than anyone could imagine, but we stay focused," the agency's tweet said.
Leilani Simon, the boy's mom, called 911 on Oct. 5 reporting the toddler had had gone missing from his playpen. After more than a week spent searching for him, Chatham County Sheriff Jeffrey M. Hadley announced two weeks ago that police believe the child is dead and named his mother the primary suspect.
Police have not arrested or charged the toddler's mother in the case.
"Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department," the agency tweeted.
Saturday marks a month since the toddler has been missing.
In the Twitter thread, the police department said all evidence points to his remains being found in the landfill.