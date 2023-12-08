After search party, authorities ask for tips in missing Georgia man's case

As of Sunday, authorities had little information to share.

LAVONIA, Ga. — After a planned search for a 36-year-old man who has been missing for weeks in northeast Georgia, authorities are asking the public for tips on where he may be.

Texas EquuSearch, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Public Safety, and Hart County Emergency Management searched extensively over the last 48 hours for Douglas Cordell Barnes but did not find him. The agencies united on Saturday to broaden the search along with Barnes' family who had driven from Oklahoma to help. As of Sunday, authorities had little information to share.

"We have searched for two days. We did not find Cordell," a family member wrote to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, offering an update on the search. "We are so grateful for all the people in this community that volunteered their time, services and hearts to this search."



Barnes was last seen leaving his home in White County on July 19.

His gold F-150 crew cab truck was later found abandoned near I-85 in the Lavonia area near Highway 77 and Knox Bridge Crossing on July 21, according to the Hart County Sheriff's Office. At the time, a deputy ran the registration which came up empty - so he just put an orange tag on the window.



It wasn’t until July 31 a Hart County deputy ran the registration again and discovered, the owner, Barnes, had since been reported missing on July 28 by his family to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Search party planned for Georgia man who vanished from home, truck found abandoned in northeast GA



The Hart County Sheriff said his deputies have searched multiple areas, gone door to door, and followed up on many leads in an attempt to locate him.



It’s believed Barnes was wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and a camo baseball cap.



"We hate to leave without Cordell, that’s heartbreaking, but we saw how much these people care and that comforts us," Barnes' family said.

Anyone with information about Barnes, knows his current whereabouts or has any information about his disappearance can contact the following agencies to report their tips: