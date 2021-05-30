Search underway for missing children who may be in danger

Authorities said the two children, ages six and two, might be in the company of their father - last seen in the Gainesville area.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two children, last seen in with their father, who may be in danger.

The sheriff's office announced that they need help from the community on social media around 11:30 p.m., Saturday. They're looking for two missing children, 6-year-old Chance Burks and 2-year-old McKenzie Burks.

Authorities said the two were last seen together with their father, Sean Alan Burks.

"The Sheriff's Office has information the children could be in possible danger and they are attempting to locate them," the statement said.

Investigators believe the father was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Suburban in the Gainesville area of the county. Anyone who comes into contact with the children or the father is urged to call 911 immediately.