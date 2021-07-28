Second set of human remains found in Henry County identified

Police say Dennis Lane, the man now charged with a 23-year-old DeKalb woman's murder, was noted as a friend of Conteshia McCoy in the report about her disappearance

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the second set of human remains authorities discovered July 19 are that of a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing months ago.

The coroner identified the woman as Conteshia McCoy of Locust Grove. She was reported missing in Feb. 2021.

A missing person report from Locust Grove Police shows a man accused of murdering a 23-year-old woman in his apartment last month was listed as a friend of McCoy. He faces no charges in the McCoy case.

The incident report said officers met with McCoy's mother at the police station on Feb. 26. She said her daughter, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and wasn't taking her medication, left in an Uber on Feb. 23 and hadn't been seen in days.

Her mother told police McCoy's phone was off and there was no activity on her bank accounts or CashApp. Her iCloud account was also disabled, the report said.

McCoy's step father told police March 2 she worked at a Walmart and after contacting friends and family, he only knew she left in a gray car and didn't take a bag with her. Managers at the Walmart pulled surveillance video for officials, showing McCoy walk out of the store on Feb. 11 and getting inside a dark sedan. The report said McCoy told one manager an ex-boyfriend was stalking her.

McCoy's mother gave police the number of three friends, according to the report. One of them named as Dennis Lane, the man who is now charged with the murder of 23-year-old Mirsha Victor from DeKalb County.

Police said Lane showed up at McCoy's mother's home at some point, asking about McCoy's whereabouts.

The report also said authorities went to Lane's Apartment on Hudson Bridge Terrace on April 27 and showed her photo to multiple residents who said they've never seen her.

Now, officials say it was McCoy's remains who authorities found in the near Campground Road in early July.

The Henry County Coroner confirmed additional remains found later the same area across the street from Lane's apartment are that of Mirsha Victor. Lane and two other people, Ronisha Preckwinkle and Cleounsee Fisher, have been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment in connection to Mirsha Victor's death. Lane is facing an additional charge of necrophilia. Arrest warrants claim Lane, with Preckwinkle and Fisher's help, disposed of Victor's body in some woods nearby.

However, no one has been charged in McCoy's death. Henry County Police also added that the McCoy's cause of death is not confirmed.

Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee previously told 11Alive that investigators may find more bodies.

“We have some leads of additional, potential victims that we're following up on at this time,” Lee said on July 21.