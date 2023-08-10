Missing Selena Garcia | Gwinnett Police says its exhausted all leads, calls on public for new tips

Selena Garcia was originally reported missing on Oct. 23, 2022.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Despite a reward to help find a missing Gwinnett County woman, detectives said all leads have come up dry and are pleading with the public to come forward with information.

Gwinnett County Police Department issued an update on Thursday in the search for Selena Garcia. The 25-year-old was initially reported missing on the morning of Oct. 23, 2022.

According to police, a family member reported that Garcia missing from a Lilburn home. She was supposed to be at a home along Dickens Terrace, which is near Lilburn Oaks Baptist Church and Hopkins Elementary School. Garcia is known to often visit Lilburn, Norcross and Buford.

"Detectives have exhausted all leads in this case and are asking anyone with information to come forward with information about her disappearance," police said.

As police approach a year since her disappearance, they remind people that there is a reward on the table for information that could lead to Garcia's safe return. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering $2,000.

The 25-year-old's sister Zaira Garcia had said she felt police had not done enough in the beginning stages to help find Selena.

"They treated it as if she just needed some time alone. She might have just needed a mental break. And I don't think someone that needs a mental break is going to be gone for this amount of time," she said.

Garcia is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and straight brown hair with multiple tattoos – including a dark green marijuana plant on top of her hand, the number "503" across her fingers on her right hand, and "Maria" on the outside of her wrist.