Missing person | Athens man not seen in days, police say

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Senior Police Officer Jones at 762-400-7389 or Jamie.Jones@accgov.com.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is looking for a missing man. He has not been seen in days, according to authorities.

Seth Stephen Evans was last seen on Tuesday at 9:13 p.m. at a local home improvement store in Athens, police said in a press release.

After responding to a missing person call at a residence in the 600 block of University Circle, police said a witness on the scene told officers they received a text from Evans on Tuesday night. But, Evans' employer indicated to authorities that the 27-year-old did not show up for work earlier that day.

Evans is 5-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a blue t-shirt and a dark blue/orange jacket.