JONESBORO, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department need's the public's help locating a missing person who they said walked away from his last known location.

Officers learned at around 11 a.m. Tuesday that Shane Michael Kaslosky, who was at a location off Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro for a day trip, was missing.

Kaslosky suffers from schizophrenia and drug dependency, police said.

The 44-year-old is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, around 5'11" tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kaslosky is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Shane Michael Kaslosky

Clayton County Police

MORE HEADLINES:

Missing teen's body recovered from chimney in vacant house

'The next moment she was gone': Loose tires deadly no matter the size

Unsealed affidavit reveals what may have happened to Heidi Broussard before her death