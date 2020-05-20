x
Woman last seen at Atlanta Medical Center reported missing

Police are searching for Sharon Clark.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who was last seen at the Atlanta Medical Center.

APD said Sharon Clark was last seen on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. The 61-year-old was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, a black hat, and a white necklace. 

The Mattie's Call Alert said that Clark has dementia.

She weights about 125 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black/gray hair. 

Anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact APD or dial 911.

Credit: APD
Sharon Clark

