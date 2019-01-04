NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Stacey Faye Nease hasn't been seen since August of last year.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding out what happened to the 54-year-old woman.

Nease disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" from her boyfriend's home on August 10, 2018, sheriff's officials said. She didn't take her purse, wallet, ID or medication.

Friends and family said it's very much unlike Nease to not contact them for an extended amount of time.

She's described as standing 5'9", weights around 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a dolphin on her left calf and a rose on her ankle. She has "Shilo" tattooed on her neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers -TIPS (8477).

MISSING IN GEORGIA: Have you seen them?

He was struck and killed while walking. We don't know his name.

His body was found in a church cemetery. Do you know him?

Georgia model disappears, body found with organs missing

Meet Jane: New artwork could identify this Jane Doe

This child was found inside of a TV cabinet 29 years ago