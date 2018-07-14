LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. -- The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old C.J. Elliott has been found alive in Minnesota.

Elliott was last seen planning to attend the Rainbow Family gathering in the Chattahoochee National Forest near Dahlonega on July 5. That's when authorities checked his identification on the way into the national forest.

The sheriff's office posted this message to their Facebook page early Saturday afternoon:

Thank you for all the prayers. CJ Elliott has been located in Minnesota. He is alive. We will post more details as they are known to us.

The sheriff's office said they had been trying to ping Elliott's cellphone during their search, but it had been off since July 4.

His family had been very concerned about his whereabouts.

"There are no words to express what my husband and I are going through," said Alice Elliott earlier this week. "We're just going crazy; we are scared to death."

This was not the first controversy tied to this year's Rainbow Family Gathering. Authorities said a woman who met a man at the gathering was killed by him in Kentucky.

