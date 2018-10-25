COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need help reuniting a disoriented man with his family, after he was found wandering alone Thursday.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said the man, whose name is possibly Fred Gillispie, was found near the Springwater Subdivision in the Newnan area, close to exit 51 off I-85. That's the exit for Sharpsburg-McCullum Road.

Authorities said he was found wearing slippers, pajama pants and a gray T-shirt.

The sheriff's office said he is unsure of his address and was confused.

They are asking anyone who may know the man's identity to come forward to help and call 770-253-1502.

"Let's help this man find his way home," the sheriff's office said.

