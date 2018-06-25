HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators in Hall County are asking for help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been moving for more than two weeks.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Tanith Meeks hasn't been seen since leaving her Rock Ridge Drive home on June 9.

While investigators said they don't know suspect foul play and don't believe Meeks is in any immediate danger, they would like to see her home with her family.

Meeks is described as 5'5" with blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 120 pounds, investigators said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 770-297-5790.

