Sheriff: Missing Hall County woman last seen at Walmart in Canton, Cherokee area

Officials said Mary Nicole Shoemake, 42, was believed to be last seen on Sunday, May 9 picking up a prescription at Walmart in the Canton, Cherokee area.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they need the public's help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman from south Hall County. 

Shoemake is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said. 

These are just a few of her photos below. 

Anyone with information about Shoemake and where she is can contact investigators at 770-533-7187.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

