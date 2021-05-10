Sheriff: Missing Hall County woman last seen at Walmart in Canton, Cherokee area

Officials said Mary Nicole Shoemake, 42, was believed to be last seen on Sunday, May 9 picking up a prescription at Walmart in the Canton, Cherokee area.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they need the public's help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman from south Hall County.

Shoemake is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said.

