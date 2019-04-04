MADISON COUNTY, Miss. -- A missing teen from Mississippi could be in Georgia area, according to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Talia Perkins, 17, was last seen at her home on February 17, the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi said.

She hasn't been in contact with anyone since she went missing.

Perkins has brown hair and brown eyes. Talia is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Perkins' disappearance call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678/1-800-THE-LOST or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-855-0728.

