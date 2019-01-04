MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Police in McDonough are asking for help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman.
According to the McDonough Police Department, Yuri Kim walked away from her group while at 1475 Highway 20 around 1 p.m. on Monday.
She didn't have any money or a cell phone on her. Police think she might still be in the area of South Point Pavilion. She was wearing gray pants with a purple or blue jacket.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
