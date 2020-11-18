Mattie's Call issued for Forest Park woman with dementia

Shirley Ann Burse was last seen in the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road at around 12 p.m.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police in Forest Park need the public's help locating a 77-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Shirley Ann Burse was last seen in the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road at around 12 p.m.

Burse is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 110 pounds. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, blue jeans, red fleece cap and dark gray slippers.