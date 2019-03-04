LAGRANGE, Ga. — Authorities say they've finally identified human remains found off a LaGrange, Georgia street.

Police said a group of people on four wheelers found the skeletal remains off Fulton Street Jan. 11, 2018.

April 2, 2019, authorities said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to confirm they were that of Johnny Redden, a man in his 50s.

According to LaGrange Police Sgt. Robert Kirby, Redden had been missing since 2016. Kirby said the man did not have a permanent address and was known to walk around town often.

Authorities have yet to determine a possible cause of death, but they have ruled out foul play.

No other information was known.

