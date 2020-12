Police say Skylar Jacques may be with a man in Villa Rica.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Polk County Police need the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who has not been home since Dec. 1, they said.

Skylar Jacques was last seen at her home in Rockmart. They say she may be in Villa Rica with Sebastian Blayne Anderson.

Jacques is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with dark brown hair.