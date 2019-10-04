SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Police in a Gwinnett County town need help finding a girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

Snellville Police said 15-year-old Malika McFadden was last seen in the Summit Chase area of town wearing dark jeans, a black and white panda hooded sweatshirt, and dark sneakers. She is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 90 pounds.

Police also said there was an older model Ford truck with a large dent in the passenger side and a Texas license plate in the area. However, police said they aren't sure if the truck picked up McFadden.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Snellville Police Department at 770-985-3555 or email Detective Manley at jmanley@snellville.org.