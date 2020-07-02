CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a missing person who they say has been diagnosed with a significant mental disorder.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 5900 block of Hwy 85 in Riverdale after Solomon Chavies was reported missing.

During their investigation, officers said they learned that Chavies was last seen leaving his home Thursday around 8:30 a.m. after he got into an argument with staff at the facility where he lives.

According to police, Chavies has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is believed to be without his medication.

Chavies is a 23-year-old black man, with is 5’ 07” tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If anyone has any information that may help police find Chavies, they are asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Clayton County Police Department

