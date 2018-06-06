SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing since this morning.

According to South Fulton Police, Kary Daniely hasn't been seen sine Wednesday morning between 9 and 10, when he left his hom off Benidorm Court in Riverdale.

Police say Daniely has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

According to officials, the man answers to Paul. They say he knows his name and can tell others his name.

Police say Daniely was last seen wearing a black Adidas shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and has on a Falcons Hat.

If anyone sees him, they're asked to call the City of South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300/7320.

