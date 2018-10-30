CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials in southeast Georgia are on the lookout for a missing teen not seen in over a week.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Jamaia Houston is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. She also has her nose pierced and wears a black diamond stud.

Police said Houston has contacted her family and friends to say she is safe. However, Georgia agencies are still on the lookout for her and are hoping anyone with information will call their non-emergency line at 912-729-1442. An anonymous tip line is also available at 912-510-5163.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office is also taking tips on Facebook.

