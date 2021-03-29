x
Missing In Georgia

Deputies looking for 16-year-old girl who left her Dawson County home overnight

Stacy Chatham was seen on cameras at her home leaving in a 2013 Nissan Sentra.

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager who left home at around midnight on Sunday.

Stacy Chatham was seen on cameras at her home leaving in a 2013 Nissan Sentra. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage sweatpants, they said. 

Chatham has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 140 pounds, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Chatham's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Credit: Dawson Co. Sheriff's Office
Stacy Chatham

