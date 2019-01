Statesboro authorities are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

According to the Statesboro Police Facebook page, 14-year-old Diqusia Sheree Mingle was last seen on Church Street in Statesboro on January 5.

She is described as an African American with black hair and brown eyes.

Statesboro Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit anonymous tips here.