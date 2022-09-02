x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say

Brandon Gibson was last seen along Hambrick Road.

More Videos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old.

Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.

Credit: DeKalb County Police

Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was wearing gray joggers, blue sandals and no shirt the last time he was seen.

If anyone knows of the child's whereabouts, call 770-724-7710. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out