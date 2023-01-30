Police believe missing Gwinnett teen may have gotten into car before disappearance

16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt and white crocs as she was walking home on Singleton Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department released new details about a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen by her family since last summer.

Detectives announced Monday they believe Susana Morales might have gotten into a car as she was walking home from a friend's house on July 26, 2022.

Officials said a location app and video showed the teen walking on Singleton Road in the direction of her home on Windscape Village Lane sometime between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m.

Five minutes later, her location updated to an area on Oak Loch Trace, which is her last known location authorities said, where her phone later died and was turned off.

Morales was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt and white crocs.

Anyone with information on where Morales might be or those who were in the area that night and may have seen anything should call authorities 770-513-5300.