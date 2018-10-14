GORDON COUNTY, Ga. -- A northwest Georgia man's suspicious disappearance has caught the attention of state agents - and now they're joining the search.

According to a release posted by Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, Timothy Clyde Flippen was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning. He was at a convenience store in the Red Bud community on State Route 156. But that was the last time anyone reported seeing him.

That disappearance has now been ruled suspicious and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has gotten involved.

Flippen is 63 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. When he left the store, he was wearing an orange coat, blue jeans, work boots and a baseball cap. He was driving a champagne or silver Honda Accord with a license plate reading RCV 9822.

Investigators hope anyone with information on his location will call 911, the sheriff's office or the GBI.

