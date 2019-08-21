ROME, Ga. — Police are on the lookout for a teen who has not been seen since earlier in August.

Rome Police said 17-year-old Deysi Gonzales-Morales was last seen in the West Rome area though an exact day for her disappearance wasn't specified.

Gonzales-Morales is described as a Hispanic female who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police haven't provided any indication that they are treating this disappearance as a runaway investigation.

The Rome Police Department is asking anyone with information on her location to call Sgt. Pete Sailors at 706-238-5118.

Deysi Gonzales-Morales

Rome Police Department

