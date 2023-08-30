x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Missing Paulding County teen last seen in Atlanta after leaving school, sheriff says

Her vehicle was last seen in Atlanta on Tuesday.

More Videos

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

Haley Lewis "voluntarily left school" around 12:26 p.m., according to a post from the sheriff's office. She was driving a black 2014 Ford Explorer with the tag AVA 0754.

Authorities said Lewis attends South Paulding High School and was last seen in Atlanta around 2:38 p.m. 

The sheriff's office added that her family is "extremely concerned for her well-being."

Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or send a tip to the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

Missing Person The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding missing person/teen Haley Lewis...

Posted by Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out