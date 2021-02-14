Teen left home with 'all of her belongings,' Clayton County police says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need the public's help locating a teenager who left a home off Olmstead Drive in Clayton County last night.
Jasmine Craft walked away from the home "taking all of her belongings," the Clayton County Police Department said. They said the 14-year-old girl has a "history of running away."
Craft is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal, stripped sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Craft should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.