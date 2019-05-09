BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing by his mother in Barrow County.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Craig was last seen in Winder, Georgia on Friday, Aug. 30 according to his mother, Sherie Kontul.

Authorities have released photos, but not a detailed description of Craig, where in Winder he was last seen or the circumstances of his disappearance.

Police are asking anyone with information about Craig's whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 770-307-3080 or the non-emergency 911 line at 770-307-3122 immediately.

