Teen missing in Carroll County, may have left with someone she met online, investigators say

Authorities say 15-year-old Cassidy Curtis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Lost Lake Way near Villa Rica.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Carroll County are asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing Monday afternoon.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for 15-year-old Cassidy Curtis who went missing from the 200 block of Lost Lake Way near Villa Rica, Georgia.

A witness told the sheriff's office that Curtis was seen carrying two bags and getting into a dark minivan near the corner of Lost Lake Drive and Lost Lake Trail. The van was described as a Chrysler or Dodge. Authorities fear Curtis may have left with someone she met online.

Investigators said Curtis is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with brownish blonde hair and green eyes. They believe she was wearing a Coke shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of black and white Vans shoes.