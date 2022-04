Police believe the 13-year-old ran away.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need help finding a 13-year-old boy who is considered a runaway.

Matthew Haas was last seen Monday near the 3900 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.

Police said he is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and purple shorts with sneakers.