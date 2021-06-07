Clayton County Police search for missing teen; may be in Riverdale Road area

Anyone with information on 15-year-old Andre Barber's location is asked to call police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need your help finding a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Saturday morning.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office reports that officers responded around 10 a.m. that morning to reports of a missing person in the 1400 block of Flat Shoals Road - a College Park address. They soon earned that Andre Barber had left the home there around 9 a.m. after an argument with his mother.

Barber is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. At the time he went missing, police believe he was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and red sliders. He was also carrying a red and black Nike bag.

Police said he may be in the Riverdale Road area which they said he frequently visits.