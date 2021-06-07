Clayton County Police search for missing teen; may be in Riverdale Road area

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need your help finding a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Saturday morning.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office reports that officers responded around 10 a.m. that morning to reports of a missing person in the 1400 block of Flat Shoals Road - a College Park address. They soon earned that Andre Barber had left the home there around 9 a.m. after an argument with his mother.
Barber is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. At the time he went missing, police believe he was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and red sliders. He was also carrying a red and black Nike bag.
Police said he may be in the Riverdale Road area which they said he frequently visits.
Anyone with information on Barber's location is asked to call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.