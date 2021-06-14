Teen missing in north Georgia near local creek

Authorities say Erika Hope Touchstone was last seen around 2 p.m. in Floyd County.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in north Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old child not seen since Monday afternoon near a local waterway.

Floyd County Police said that 13-year-old Erika Hope Touchstone went missing from the area of Armuchee Creek around 2 p.m. and may have run away. Touchstone is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds.

At the time she went missing, police said she was wearing a dark blue tie-dye shirt, black shorts with purple trim, and Nike shorts.