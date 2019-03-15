A 17-year-old girl is missing from Catoosa County and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding her.

It’s unclear when Hailey Rayne Leverett was last seen but she is described as 5’02, 92 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Hailey Leverett is asked to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424. If seen please contact your local 911 Center.

