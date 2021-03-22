Teen dropped off at facility by DFCS, goes missing in Clayton County, police say

The boy had just arrived at the facility, police said, therefore don't have any photograph or information on the teen.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy has been missing since he was dropped off at a facility in Jonesboro by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) on Sunday morning, police say.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jonathan Johnson was reported as a runaway from the 800 block of Battle Creek Road. He was dropped off at the incident location by his DFCS caseworker, Clayton County Police said.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and white pants. He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.