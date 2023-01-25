x
Missing In Georgia

Stockbridge authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

Officers posted on social media Wednesday evening a photo of Christian Castro.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge Police need help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Officers posted on social media Wednesday evening a photo of Christian Castro. They said the teen left his home along Cobblestone Boulevard on Jan. 12.

Castro is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Officers said he was last seen in black pants, a white hoodie that has blue writing, and gray and orange Yeezy sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Castro is asked to call 911 or contact police with information about the case at 770-957-9121 

