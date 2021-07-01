Teen reported missing from Richmond County, Georgia

Alana Scott was last seen on the morning of Jan. 4 on the 2500 block of Gerbing Road.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively looking for a teenage girl reported missing Thursday morning.

Alana Scott was last seen on the morning of Jan. 4 on the 2500 block of Gerbing Road. Richmond County is in east Georgia, in the Augusta area.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with purple pants, and was carrying a suitcase.

Scott was with an unknown man and has frequented local hotels, according to officials.

If anyone has any information on where Scott may be, they are asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.