FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- A 13-year-old boy who went missing his home Monday afternoon was found dead.

Javontay Reid was last seen Monday leaving his home on Merrydale Drive.

Fayette County Sheriff posted on Facebook saying after an extensive search involving over 50 personnel from various departments, Reid was found dead in a nearby residential pool.

In an earlier post, his family said he has autism.

Sheriff Barry Babb asked for continued prayers for the families, first responders, and volunteers as well as gratitude for all that assisted in the search.

© 2018 WXIA