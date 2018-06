FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- A 13-year-old boy is missing from his home and police are asking for help locating him.

Javontay Reid was last seen Monday leaving his home on Merrydale Drive. His family said he has autism.

Police said the teen left his home wearing only an adult diaper.

Anyone who sees Reid is asked to call 911 or the Fayetteville County Sheriff's Office at (770) 461-6353.

