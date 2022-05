His mom said he walked out of their hotel room Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is looking for a teenager with autism who went missing from his hotel room.

Eighteen-year-old Carolos Stiven Diaz-Barrios' mother told police he walked out of their extended stay hotel room at the Motel 6 on Delk Road Sunday afternoon.

She said it's not unusual for him to go for a walk around the hotel but this time, he didn't come back.