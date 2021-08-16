Hall County officials ask for public's help in finding teens reported missing in separate incidents

Brannon Lee Scroggy, a Flowery Branch resident, was last seen by family near his home in the area of Oak Ridge Drive on July 4.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two missing runway juveniles Monday afternoon.

Faustino Junior Sanchez, 16, of Gainesville, was last seen on Tuesday, April 27, at Johnson High School.

He is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to locate runaway juvenile Brannon Lee Scroggy.

According to police, Scroggy is 17. The Flowery Branch resident was last seen by family near his home in the area of Oak Ridge Drive on Sunday night, July 4.

A family member reported him missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 9.

Since he left home, Brannon has been spotted in the areas of Malibu Ridge and Ivy Springs Drive, both near his residence.