Woman with mental disabilities reported missing from metro Atlanta group home

Authorities say the 58-year-old woman has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis, and hypertension.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help finding a 58-year-old woman who walked away from a group home. 

Teresa Wilson walked away from a group home on Saturday off Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro, police said. 

Authorities say Wilson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis, and hypertension.

Wilson is a 5-foot-2 Black woman who is 284 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hat and a red sweater.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wilson is being asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department
Teresa Wilson

