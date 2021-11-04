Woman with mental disabilities reported missing from metro Atlanta group home

Authorities say the 58-year-old woman has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis, and hypertension.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help finding a 58-year-old woman who walked away from a group home.

Teresa Wilson walked away from a group home on Saturday off Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro, police said.

Authorities say Wilson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychosis, and hypertension.

Wilson is a 5-foot-2 Black woman who is 284 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hat and a red sweater.