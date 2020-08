A Mattie's Call was issued Wednesday night for Terry Dwayne Hunton.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 33-year-old man.

A Mattie's Call was issued Wednesday night for Terry Dwayne Hunton. He was last seen around 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said Hunton has bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes. Hunton is 5'10' with blue eyes and short blonde hair.