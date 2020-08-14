Mattie's Call for man diagnosed with mental health conditions

Hunton left a facility in Riverdale on Thursday night.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are asking for help finding a man who left a mental health facility on Thursday night and whose whereabouts are not currently known.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 33-year-old Terry Hunton, who is diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.

Police say he frequently leaves the facility at 5930 Hwy. 85 in Riverdale without permission, and usually goes to nearby gas stations or convenience stores before returning a little while later.

He was last seen leaving the facility on Thursday night at around 5 p.m.

He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds with a bald head and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

Clayton County Police ask anyone who sees him or with information about his location to call the department at 770-477-3550.