Have you seen him? Man with schizophrenia reported missing from Clayton Co.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia has been reported missing, the Clayton County Police Department announced Sunday.

Terry Hunton was reported missing Saturday at around 4 p.m. from a location at 5930 GA-85 in Riverdale.

Hunton is a White man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, tan pants and a white t-shirt.