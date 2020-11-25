Mattie's Call | Clayton County Police looking for missing 24-year-old

Have you seen him?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police need help finding a missing 24-year-old man who has been diagnosed with a disability disorder, according to authorities in Clayton County.

Officers said they went to the 6200 block of Johnson Road on Nov. 24 and learned that Tevin Harris was last seen around 4:05 p.m.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Harris weighs about 178 pounds and is 6'01" in height.

Police said Harris was last seen wearing a purple button-up shirt, a black jacket with red/white writing, blacks jeans, and white Jordan shoes.